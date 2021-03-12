RSVP’s Upcoming Thriller ‘A Thursday’ Starring Yami Gautam Goes On Floors

RSVP and Blue Monkey Films' project A Thursday starring Yami Gautam in the lead goes on floors today. Directed and written by Behzad Khambata the thriller is about an unthinkable day which is A Thursday.

RSVP announced the commencement of the shoot on their social media as they wrote, "Breaking News: A series of unforgettable events are about to come your way, all that happened on #AThursday! #FridaysWithRSVP @YamiGautam @NehaDhupia #DimpleKapadia @atul_kulkarni #MayaSarao @behzu @RonnieScrewvala @prem_rajgo @bluemonkey_film #AshleyLobo". See their post below.

Playing the role of Naina Jaiswal, Yami will be seen as an intelligent playschool teacher taking 16 toddlers hostage. This film will see Yami playing a grey character for the first time. The producer of A Wednesday, Ronnie Screwvala will be producing A Thursday under RSVP as well as he is always looking to back new scripts and talents. This interesting thriller stars a multi-talented cast like Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, Maya Sarao in important roles along with Yami Gautam who plays the lead.

