Rubina Dilaik's Birthday: Hubby Abhinav Shukla And Close Pals Nikki Tamboli & Jaan Kumar Sanu Wish The Actress

Rubina Dilaik celebrates her birthday today (August 26) and wishes have been pouring in for the 'Boss Lady' by her fans and friends from the industry. While fans have flooded Twitter with the trend 'Happy Birthday Rubina', her husband Abhinav Shukla also dropped a beautiful wish for his wife. Not only him but the actress' Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu also wished her on the occasion.

Talking about Abhinav Shukla's wish for Rubina Dilaik, he shared a beautiful picture of his wife on his social media handle. The Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress can be seen posing underneath a picturesque view of the sky. Rubina can be seen sporting a white sleeveless attire with a blue shawl. Abhinav captioned the picture stating, "always open skies and clean air and healthy living on your Birthday .... To check out Ruby's birthday gift wait for few days! #@rubinadilaik." Some fans got curious by the actor's caption and asked him to reveal more pictures and the birthday gift for his wife a little sooner. Take a look at the post.

Nikki Tamboli who was Rubina Dilaik's co-contestant in Bigg Boss 14 also shared a lovely wish for her. Nikki shared how her equation changed with Rubina during the course of the show. The fans of the show are aware that Nikki became good friends with Rubina in the latter half of the show after being at loggerheads with her during the first half of the show. She shared a picture of her fighting with Rubina during a task on the show to Rubina planting a kiss on her cheeks after they became friends. She captioned it stating, "From the first pic the journey of #rubinik started #sistersforlife Happy birthday @RubiDilaik love you." Take a look at the tweet.

From the first pic the journey of #rubinik started 😍 #sistersforlife

— Nikki Tamboli (@nikkitamboli) August 25, 2021

Jaan Kumar Sanu shared some fun pictures with Rubina Dilaik and left a heartwarming message for her. The singer stated, "Happy Birthday Rrrrrrr-Uby !!!!! You're an amazing human being and you're awesome just as you are. Please never change (And I mean even the annoying righteous side of yours). Nobody knows this but Rubina was my first friend in Bigg Boss (right from the entry on stage to the house, the rest is history )Love you @rubinadilaik! Jaldi Milo." Take a look at his post.

Apart from this many fans of Rubina Dilaik have been wishing the actress on their social media. The Choti Bahu actress was spotted at the airport with her husband wherein they were presumably heading off for her birthday celebration. On the work front, the actress will be seen in the music video 'Bheeg Jaunga' alongside Stebin Ben.