Rumi Jaffery To Direct Sushant Singh Rajput & Rhea Chakraborty's Project With Another Hero?

After Chanda Mama Door Ke, another Sushant Singh Rajput project could be revived. According to reports, SSR's last project which was supposed to star him opposite then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, will now be made with another hero.

While the actress has faced a lot of backlash after SSR's death, filmmakers are reportedly looking forward to working with her. Rhea who will also be seen in Rumi Jaffery's Chehre, could be seen in several more projects.

A Bollywood Hungama report has quoted a (undisclosed) leading filmmaker saying that he wants to work with Rhea. "Of course I want to work with her. She is pretty, and talented. And now people want to see her. I don't mind working with her even if she's out on bail. If Sanjay Dutt could be so busy during his bail phase why can't this girl work? She and her poor family have gone through a lot. All the pain would make her a better actress than she was a year ago," read the report.

Meanwhile, Rumi has also said that he will work with Rhea either by reviving SSR-starrer or another project. "I have throughout maintained she's an innocent victim. She and her family didn't deserve this. Her father has served the country for years. I worked with her before all this (the tragic aftermath of Sushant's death) in Chehre."

"I was going to shoot a love story in London with Sushant and Rhea for producer Vashu Bhagnani after the lockdown. But God had other plans. But I will work with her for sure. She deserves another chance. She is talented and beautiful and she's gone through a lot," he concluded.

Notably, Chehre which also stars Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan, will be releasing on the big screens on April 30, 2021.

