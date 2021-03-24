Director Rumy Jafry Shares Why Amitabh Bachchan And Emraan Hashmi Were Chosen In Anand Pandit’s Chehre

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Chehre' has created immense curiosity amongst the audience and the anticipation is increasing with each day. The movie will showcase Amitabh Bachchan as a lawyer and Emraan Hashmi as a Chief in an Ad Agency. Directed by Rumy Jafry the film will also feature powerful performers like Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty.

Sharing why Mr Bachchan was chosen for this role, director Rumy Jafry said, "I think there won't be even a single person in our industry who wouldn't want to work with Amitabh Bachchan. I feel fortunate that I got an opportunity to work with him as a writer in my early days, the first film I did as a director was with Amit Ji back in 2008 and now with Chehre I am happy that I got an opportunity to direct him again."

He further adds, "The best part about working with Amit Ji is he makes the people around him comfortable, It's like one won't feel that he/she is around the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. He makes a smooth bond and connection with his co-star so while shooting all the scenes and chemistry goes smooth / looks effortless."

Sharing his experience working with Emraan Hashmi, Director Rumy Jafry said, "This is the first time that I am working with Emraan, so initially while thinking about this character we could only visualise Emraan for it, he was perfect for this role. He is a dedicated and disciplined actor and is always prepared with his scenes and lines, a very focused actor on set."

Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, directed by Rumy Jafry, "Chehre" also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty. The film is now all set to release in the cinema houses on 9th April 2021.