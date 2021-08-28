Rumy Jafry Opens Up About Reviving Sushant Singh Rajput's Favourite Script!

Filmmaker Rumy Jafry whose latest directorial Chehre released in theatres yesterday (August 27, 2021), opened up about reviving late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's favourite script.

While speaking to ETimes, Rumy said, "Now that Chehre is out there, I found the opportunity to pull out the script I wrote for Sushant and I read it. Now I have to decide with whom to make the film and when to make it. You know, each time I looked at the script it reminded me of Sushant, so I used to put it back on the shelf. It has been over a year now and it was his favourite script, so I will surely make it."

Rumy Jafry further revealed that he planned the film for Sushant Singh Rajput on the sets of Chehre, which also features Rhea Chakraborty in key role.

Title Track Of Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi's Chehre Is Surely Not Ordinary

When asked about what's his take on Rhea's controversy, he said that he is no one to pass judgment on the actress. He truly believes that it is for the court to decide her fate. He further said that he is also witnessing a change in netizens' behaviour towards Rhea, as she's not being trolled constantly by them.

Chehre Day 1 Box Office Collection: A Slow Start For Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi's Film

"We are now seeing a change in the public perception and I am sure it is God's will too."

Coming back to Chehre that features Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles, has received immense praise from netizens, as well as film critics. After Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom, Chehre is the second film that released in theatres after the second wave of COVID-19 in India.