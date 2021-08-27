Rumy Jafry: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Was Extremely Sad; Let The Court Decide Who Is Guilty And Who Is Not

Filmmaker Rumy Jafry whose latest directorial Chehre featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles arrived in theatres today, spoke about the controversies surrounding actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is also a part of the film. Rumy who has always supported Rhea, said that the film was made before she got embroiled into controversies hence, it will not be affected by her presence in the film.

While speaking to IANS, Rumy said that Rhea plays a very important role in Chehre and she has done a very good job in the film.

"Our film was made way before all this controversy happened. The film would have released in April last year had the pandemic not started. I don't feel our film will have any added benefit or suffer a loss due to her presence," said the filmmaker.

In the same interview, Rumy also said that people's mindset towards Rhea is changing, as she is not being trolled constantly on social media.

"I think people's mindset is gradually changing. You can see Rhea is not being so heavily trolled on social media these days like she used to be last year," said Rumy.

Speaking about actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise, Rumy said, "Sushant's death was extremely sad but whatever happened across the country surrounding Rhea and her family, that's also very sad. Let the court decide who is guilty and who is not. Last year Rhea was called names like 'witch' and 'gold-digger' but the situation has changed in one year."

He concluded by saying that he has tried to something different with Chehre.