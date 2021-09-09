Saba Ali Khan On Saif And Kareena Naming Their Son Jehangir: Only Mother & Father Allowed To Decide The Name

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed a baby boy in February this year. After months of speculation around the newborn's name, it was finally revealed that the couple have named him Jehangir. This revelation triggered trolls on social media as they bashed Saif and Bebo for choosing that name.

Recently Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan reacted to this controversy in her post on Instagram. Defending the celebrity couple, she wrote that no one else, other than the parents, has the right to make decisions about the child, including the name.

Saif Ali Khan Reveals Kareena Is More Maternal With Jeh; 'When She Had Taimur, She Was Wary Of Certain Things'

Saba shared a picture of Kareena kissing Jeh as he is lovingly called, while spending some quality time together during their Maldives vacation.

She captioned the post, "Momma n Jaan Jeh. When a mother carries her child within her and gives him or her life... only she and the father...are allowed to decide... who how and what the child will grow as...And the name. No one...no one else, including other family members, who may gladly suggest, have a say on anything! It's her soul that has nurtured that baby. Parents are the only ones with rights. Think it's a reminder for everyone to respect that. Today... tomorrow. Forever!!!!"

Sara Ali Khan Wishes Saif Ali Khan With A Picture With Him, Jehangir Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan

"Love you Bhabs n Baby Jeh. Kiss from buajaan too!," she concluded her post.

Meanwhile, Saba's post was approved by many netizens on social media. An Instagram user wrote, "In Persian, Jehangir means king of the world... And in the recent past two Jehangirs have glorified India, Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata and Homi Jehangir Bhabha." Another one commented, "Jehangir is a beautiful name. People just criticize it." "Absolutely correct agree completely with what you have said ma'am. Jehangir is a beautiful Persian name. It means ruler of the world...and he is a gorgeous baby. God bless him 😇," a fan wrote on Saba's post.

Earlier Kareena too had reacted to the controversy over her baby son's name and said that she's opposed to any kind of negativity in her life, especially when two "innocent children" are concerned. She had further added that amid all this trolling, she maintains her sanity by mediating.