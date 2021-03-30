Saba Ali Khan Shares Some Throwback Pictures From Father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s 70th Birthday

Saif Ali Khan's sister and jewellery designer Saba Ali Khan recently went down memory lane as she shared some beautiful throwback pictures from her late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's 70th birthday celebration. The pictures also had Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kunal Kemmu posing with the rest of the family. By the looks of it, the pictures scream of love and togetherness.

One of the pictures shared by Saba has the entire family posing together. The legendary cricketer is flanked by Saba as well as her mother Sharmila Tagore, Saba's siblings Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan as well as their respective partners Kareena and Kunal are also seen. Saba also shared another picture wherein she can be seen sharing an endearing selfie with Kunal.

Apart from this, the jewellery designer shared a beautiful picture of Kareena posing with Saif. The couple looks lovely together in the picture. The Jab We Met actor also strikes a pose with her mother-in-law in another picture. Talking about the same, Kareena can be seen sporting a black winter attire with blue jeans which she has paired up with a long white scarf. Saba said in her caption that some of the pictures had been clicked by her during her father's birthday bash. Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, it seems like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan rang in the festival of Holi together with their kids Taimur and Inaaya. The 3 Idiots actor also shared a video on her Instagram which saw Taimur and Inaaya playing Holi together in a tub full of water. They also shared some adorable snapshots of their little munchkins on their social media handles.

Kareena shared a delightful picture of Taimur posing with a rockstar hand gesture on her social media account. He could be seen sporting a white kurta with colours all over his face. The actor captioned the same stating, "Stay safe people, Happy Holi from me." Apart from that, Soha shared a lovely picture with her daughter Inaaya. The picture had Soha and Inaaya applying colour to each other's faces in a loving manner.