Saba Ali Khan Shares A Beautiful Throwback Picture With Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan And Inaaya Kemmu

Saif Ali Khan's sister and jewellery designer Saba Ali Khan is quite active on her social media handle. She is especially known for digging up some timeless throwback pictures of her family members and sharing the same on her social media account. Her latest post is no different as she went on to share a throwback picture with her sister Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu along with her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Talking about the same, the picture has Saba posing with Soha, Inaaya and Kareena on what looks like a social gathering of the family. The picture has Saba donning a stylish animal printed jumpsuit. While Soha looks pretty in black jumpsuit attire with white prints while Inaaya makes an adorable sight in a pink frock in her mother's arms. Kareena on the other hand looks stunning in a full-sleeved black attire with white prints that she has paired up with a waist belt, sports shoes and glares. Take a look at the same.

Saba captioned the same stating, "A Moment in time. Don't know where this pic was until now. Hidden treasures." Apart from this, Saba often shares several delightful throwback pictures of her family members that seem to be nothing less than a visual delight for the fans. Saba recently shared several throwback pictures of her mother and legendary actress Sharmila Tagore on the occasion of Mother's Day.

Saba has also turned photographer for her nephew and niece Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu earlier and she also shared those pictures on her social media account. Saba shared a precious picture of Inaaya touching an old poster of her grandmother Sharmila some time back. The jewellery designer captioned the same stating, "My photography Series, Behind the camera is my forte. Love it. And been doing so for years!! Parents, siblings, kids. Moments in life ... Captured." Take a look at the same.

Apart from that, Saba Ali Khan also shared an endearing picture of Taimur from his first birthday. The little munchkin could be seen playing inside a toy tent. Saba captioned the picture as, "Guess who this dumpling is??? Obviously, you all will Click on the first birthday... By yours truly. I loved the first shot. He was peeking out of the toy tent. Gurgling with laughter." Take a look at the picture.