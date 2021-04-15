Saba Ali Khan Shares Rare Picture Of Her Parents To Wish Fans 'Ramadin Mubarak' & 'Shubho Noboborsho'

Saif Ali Khan's sister and jewellery designer Saba Ali Khan recently dug into her photo archives and pulled out a throwback picture of her parents, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore to wish fans Ramadan Mubarak and Shubho Noboborsho (Bengali New Year). She further wrote that one doesn't have to choose one faith over another and called life "a celebration."

For the unversed, Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan's was an inter-faith marriage. While he was the Nawab of Pataudi, the Bengali beauty was one of the most popular actresses.

In the throwback picture shared by Saba, Mansoor Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore are seen posing for the lens. She captioned the click as, "Ramadan Mubarak...and Shubho Noboborsho to everyone! #🌹 It's not one or the other... We don't have to choose. Faith is personal and life is a celebration.

We are all #unique."

See her post.

Saba also shared a bunch of video messages for her 'Ma' Sharmila Tagore. In one of the videos, she is heard saying that she is very proud of her mother and loves her work especially her comedy films. Saba further spoke about how she is missing their family holidays and is looking forward to spend some time with her soon.

Have a look at the videos.

Saba Ali Khan who is quite active on social media, has her Instagram page flooded with throwback pictures of her family. A few weeks ago, she had posted a few throwback pictures from her late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's 70th birthday celebration.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Birthday Post For Mom-In-Law Sharmila Tagore Gives Major Saas-Bahu Goals!

ALSO READ: Saba Ali Khan Shares Some Throwback Pictures From Father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's 70th Birthday