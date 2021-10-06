Saba Pataudi Shares A Heartfelt Post On Nephews Taimur Ali Khan And Ibrahim Ali Khan's Matching Tattoo

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi won the internet with her latest post on her nephews Taimur Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan's matching tattoo. Not only Saba shared a closer glimpse of the tattoo of the siblings but she also penned a heartfelt note about the same. Taimur and Ibrahim had gotten a similar tattoo done on their cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's fourth birthday bash on September 29.

Talking about the same, earlier Ibrahim Ali Khan had shared the picture of him and Taimur Ali Khan flaunting their matching tattoo with the caption, "Only person I'd get matching tattoos with." His post was shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan who had captioned the same with a 'Big Brother' sticker. However, Saba Pataudi shared the same adorable picture of Taimur and Ibrahim showing off their matching tattoo.

Saba then shared another picture on the post that had a close-up of their tattoo. The brothers have gotten a tattoo of a Ninja warrior's face. Saba Pataudi then shared a heartwarming caption wherein she stated what Ibrahim had said before getting the tattoo. The jewellery designer wrote, "TWiiiiiNninG Brothers! Tattoos together..brothers in arms! Literally. Ibrahim...chose to have the same as Tim... saying, I want what my brother has! Love the bond...Masha Allah. Big brother." Take a look at her post.

Fans also dropped some love on the delightful post and marvelled at the lovely equation between the brothers. Saba Pataudi is often known for sharing some throwback pictures and videos on her social media handle. From her nephews Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan and nieces Sara Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's childhood pictures to some vintage rare pictures of her parents Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore, she shares it all for the fans to see.

Meanwhile, talking about Ibrahim Ali Khan, his father and actor Saif Ali Khan had earlier revealed to RJ Siddharth Kannan that Ibrahim will be assisting Karan Johar in his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie will be starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in the lead role. Saif also said that Ibrahim also discusses his work plans with him in the interaction.