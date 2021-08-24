Saiee Manjrekar On Dad Mahesh's Surgery For Bladder Cancer: He Has Been Very Strong & I Am Very Proud Of Him

Renowned filmmaker and actor Mahesh Manjrekar was recently diagnosed with urinary bladder cancer following which he underwent surgery in H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. He is currently recuperating at home.

His daughter Saiee Manjrekar shared an update on his health while speaking with a leading tabloid. The actress told Hindustan Times that she is very proud of her father after witnessing him win over this battle.

Saiee was quoted as saying by the tabloid, "He is fine now. He's doing much better. Also, the thing is that I can't say anything right now. I don't think dad is very comfortable with anything coming out now. So I am just waiting for him to give his hand of experience and his takeaway from this. To keep the short answer, he has been very strong and I am very proud of him."

She admitted that the experience of seeing her father go through this was a mix of many emotions for her.

"But again, if I keep talking about it, I think I will say too much. I am not supposed to be saying anything right now. I respect his privacy and he said not to talk about it at the moment," Saiee told the daily.

Earlier, when Hindustan Times had got in touch with Mahesh Manjrekar, the latter had told the publication, "Yes I did get operated, and I am on the way to recovery".

Speaking about Saiee, the actress made her debut opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg 3 in 2019. She will be soon heading to Delhi for a shoot.