Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan To Keep Their Second Child Child Away From The Public Eye; Read On

Rumour mills were doing the rounds that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon introduce their second child to the world through their social media platforms. However, this speculation now does not seem to be true. Saif and Kareena do not have plans anytime soon, to reveal their second son to the public eye.

The same was revealed by a source who is a close friend of both Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Speaking to Spotboye about the same, the source revealed that this rumour is a desktop conjecture. The source added that the media hounds know that anything related to Taimur Ali Khan's brother will sell well so they tend to cook up such harmless stories. The source went on to say that contrary to these rumours, Saif and Kareena have decided to keep their second son completely away from the public eye.

Also Read: Have Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Named Their Newborn Son? Grandpa Randhir Kapoor Opens Up

The source revealed that the public will not see Taimur Ali Khan's sibling anytime soon. The source added that unlike Taimur who was exposed to the media glare after growing a little older his younger brother will not be going through the same process. The source further said that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have learnt their lessons with their first child that the more you give in to the media hunger for your child's pictures the more they will come to haunt you. Thus, the second child of the couple will not be spotted painting, playing or doing other activities like Taimur.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan On Her Second Pregnancy: Not Going 'Berserk' And A Lot More Prepared

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her newborn son were discharged from the hospital a few days back. Ever since then, the Veerey Di Wedding actor has been visited by her sister Karisma Kapoor, sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, close friend Malaika Arora with beau Arjun Kapoor and many of her other industry friends. Apart from this, there were also speculations about the name of Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's second child. However, Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor revealed to Mid-Day on the same stating, "It's too early. We haven't decided on the baby's name yet. Kareena recently shared a beautiful picture of herself on her social media, reconnecting with all her fans.