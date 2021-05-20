Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor's Bhoot Police To Get A Direct OTT Release?

The raging COVID-19 pandemic has forced many filmmakers to opt for direct-to-digital route for releasing their movies. After Arjun Kapoor's Sardar Ka Grandson, we now hear that the actor's upcoming horror comedy Bhoot Police is also headed for a direct OTT release. The film helmed by Pawan Kriplani, also stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in prominent roles.

A close to the development confirmed to Pinkvilla that producer Ramesh Taurani has decided to skip a theatrical release for this horror comedy.

The entertainment portal quoted the source as saying, "There is so much uncertainty around the country due to the spike in COVID-19 cases and no one can assure as to when will things be back to normal. The cinema consumption habit has also changed for the audience significantly and only event films will get the cash registers ringing to start with. Hence, Ramesh Ji decided to take a direct to digital route with his horror comedy."

Reportedly, Bhoot Police will be premiering on Disney+Hotstar. The two parties are currently under talks before the final paperwork.

"Disney+Hotstar is on an acquisition spree again, speaking to multiple producers. If all goes as planned, they will announce a slate of Hindi releases for their platform, in the same manner as they did in 2020," the source further added.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Bhoot Police will be arriving in theatres on September 10, 2021. However now, if the latest buzz is to be believed, the makers have changed their mind.

Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor who will be seen sharing screen space together for the first time, play ghost hunters in Bhoot Police. On the other hand, Jacqueline Fernandez who is one of the leading ladies, has a 'super sexy and glam' role in the movie.

Bhoot Police went on floors in November last year and the shooting was wrapped up by January this year. Speaking about this much awaited film, director Pawan Kriplani had earlier shared that Saif and Arjun are a perfect fit for this crazy entertainer. He had further promised that the duo will be seen in very different avatars and will bring trademark humour to this spooky adventure.