saif-ali-khan-breaks-silence-on-replacing-abhishek-bachchan-in-bunty-aur-babli-2

On November 19, 2021, YRF's Bunty Aur Babli 2 hit the theatres and many netizens came out of the theatres complaining that they missed Abhishek Bachchan in the film, who was the lead character in the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli.

Saif Ali Khan Reveals Getting Scammed In Mumbai Property Deal; 'Gave 70% Of What I Had Earned Till That Time'

Bunty Aur Babli 2 features Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh in the lead roles. In his recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, when Saif was asked if he was skeptical about replacing Abhishek in the film, he said that as long as there's no bad blood between him and Bachchan, he does not have any issue in stepping into his shoes.

Speaking to Pinkvilla about replacing Abhishek, Saif said, "I got a call from Aditya Chopra (Yash Raj Films head) saying that would I have any qualms stepping into a role that another actor has played... because he is a very correct person...and for some reason, they were not able to take that conversation forward... and do I have issues with it. I said Hum Tum came to me like that as well. That happens. As long as everyone is clear, there is no bad blood or controversy around it, then I don't really have an issue."

Saif Ali Khan Reveals Why He Keeps Himself Busy With Work; Says He's Worried He'll Have More Babies!

Earlier, Rani had also reacted to the comparisons and said that there is no point in saying that people should not compare both films.

"But, honestly, we can't help that but at the same time what is important to understand is that Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a different film on its own. It's not the same movie that was released in 2005," had said Rani while speaking to another entertainment portal.