Saif Ali Khan Confirms Reuniting With Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani For Fire; 'I Play A Firefighter'

Two decades after the blockbuster Dil Chahta Hai, Saif Ali Khan is all set to join hands with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's production company Excel Entertainment for a new film titled Fire. The actor confirmed this development while speaking with an entertainment portal. He also revealed that he will be essaying the role of a firefighter in the movie.

Pinkvilla quoted Saif as saying, "I have been wanting to do a film with Excel for a while now. In fact, we have signed up for a film called Fire. It's about the fireman."

Expressing his excitement over reuniting with Excel Entertainment after Dil Chahta Hai, the actor told the entertainment portal, "I am looking forward to working with them because we have not done a film together since Dil Chahta Hai. They are so organized and have a lovely work atmosphere for the actors. I am really looking forward to getting into Fire."

Further during the course of the conversation, Saif opened up on his idea of script selection and the idea of going more commercial with his movies. The Bhoot Police star said, "I have noticed that a lot of roles that I am doing, and this is what I mean by being commercial, can be represented by an emoticon on the phone chat. For Bhoot Police, there is a ghost, for Adipurush, there is a red devil, a cop for Vikram Vedha and for Fire, there's a fireman too. I think the next role that I chose has to be an emoticon."

Meanwhile, Saif has a jam-packed working schedule with some interesting projects in his kitty. He is pitted opposite Prabhas in Om Raut's ambitious project Adipurush and will be seen sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan in the much anticipated Vikram Vedha remake. There's Aditya Chopra's Bunty Aur Babli 2 co-starring Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari awaiting for release. Saif also recently confirmed that a sequel to his recently released film Bhoot Police is in works.