Saif Ali Khan Confirms That Adipurush Will Release In Theatres

Ever since fans learnt about Adipurush, they are curious to know each and everything about the film and why not? The film marks the first collaboration of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. While Prabhas and Saif will portray the mythological characters of Lord Rama and Ravana, respectively, Kriti will be seen as Goddess Sita.

Saif whose latest release Bhoot Police is streaming on an OTT platform, spoke about the release of Adipurush and confirmed to a media portal that the film will surely release in theatres, because of its visual effects.

"This is a big-ticket movie with never-before-seen [visual effects]. This film can't release anywhere except in theatres. The [makers] will have to sit on it [until cinemas are fully up and running]," said Saif while speaking to Mid-day.

In the same interview, Saif compared his director Om Raut to K Asif of Mughal-e-Azam fame and said, "Om Raut is K Asif reborn. He is offering something yet unseen to the [Indian] audience."

Earlier, while speaking to Film Companion, when Saif was asked what should audience should expect from Adipurush, he had said that the film will present all the important characters wonderfully, as Om Raut has a very exciting vision about Ramayana.

Speaking about playing Ravana, Saif had said, "He (Om Raut) is going to make me larger than I am, but again, that might be giving it away. There will be some trickery involved, but a lot of it is real. He wants us to train and look particularly tough. The point is that Ravana is India's Satan, he's the demon king. And I guess what drives him is vanity. He is the personification of vanity. Everything comes from there - the doom that he prays for, the kingdom that he wants. His whole outlook is just incredibly incredibly clouded, blind and vain. He is a monster. He is strong and fun to play, in that sense. The whole point of the story is to overcome the monster."