Saif Ali Khan: Entertainers Have Had A Scary Time; We Have Gone Out There And Done Something

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, actor Saif Ali Khan spoke about how pandemic took a toll on actors' work and said "Nobody wants to shoot wearing a mask with 150 people in the room, but sometimes you have to."

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Saif said, "I shot Bhoot Police but makers were kind enough to charter planes for us and flew us to Himachal Pradesh. That was quite lovely and comfortable. It was nice to get out of the city. Now, Adipursh has started and stopped and started and stopped with the lockdowns. But somehow we have managed to finish it."

Saif further lauded the entertainers for stepping out and shooting the projects despite facing difficulties.

"Entertainers really have had a scary time and we have gone out there and done something... Not only for the public good but also for us. But somewhere we have been right at the edge of danger as well. It has been worrying. I would much rather work with no pandemic," added the 51-year-old.

However, Saif also asserted that he feels lucky to have shot several projects amid the pandemic, as there were many actors who couldn't find work in the last two years.

"I can't complain. I have shot some films, I have been with my family. I feel bad taking about it because I know some people have had a very tough time. It would be great if the world can get back on its feet. It is shocking the way things have happened. I don't know what normalcy is anymore. I have a feeling that some things might change. Until everyone is vaccinated I don't think things are going to be normal," concluded Saif.