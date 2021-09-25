Saif Ali Khan Explains How His Cop Role In Vikram Vedha Is Different From What He Played In Sacred Games

Ever since it has been announced that Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan will be reuniting on screen after almost two decades for the Hindi remake of R Madhavan-Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil film Vikram Vedha, fans can't keep their calm and have been eagerly waiting for every update on this neo-noir thriller.

The film has Saif stepping into R Madhavan's shoes to play the role of a cop Vikram. He is pitted opposite Hrithik Roshan's character Vedha which was essayed by Vijay Sethupathi in the original. n Interestingly, Saif had earlier essayed the role of a cop in Netflix's critically acclaimed Sacred Games.

In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Saif explained the difference in his approach to both these characters.

The Bhoot Police actor said, "I would say, Sartaj Singh was kind of a victim, who would be slapped around by almost everybody. His rise was from a slightly suicidal space to something else. He was a troubled and honest guy." He further continued, "Vikram on the other hand is a very tough, successful and intelligent IPS kind of a officer. He is much more dynamic, confident and strong. Also, Vikram does not have a turban."

Reportedly, Vikram Vedha remake is scheduled to go on floors next month in UAE with Hrithik Roshan. Saif is expected to join the team in November.

In the same interview, Saif also talked about how he is shifting gears after doing films which were slightly in the non commercial zone.

The actor was quoted as saying, "I have always loved acting, but at the same time, was pressured by it. I would be scared of failures and of how I will manage it. I enjoyed those films, but did it under a lot of stress. Kalakandi was fun, but on doing Chef, I felt that Raja Menon took it into a very different direction. It could have been much more commercial."

Saif further admitted that he realized that he could be a lot more commercial when he worked with people who were not into commercial filmmaking.

"Some people can't be commercial and some don't want to be. But I thought I could be commercial and wanted to be so. I wanted to maximize things - like Tanhaji, Adipurush, Vikram Vedha, Bhoot Police are all commercial cinema. I want to do them now. I don't want to do the other kind of films right now," the actor shared his thoughts with the portal.

Workwise, Saif has multiple projects lined up which includes Bunty Aur Babli 2, Adipurush, Vikram Vedha remake and Fire.