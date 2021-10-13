Saif Ali Khan Feels Taimur Has Changed Post Jeh's Arrival; 'He Makes His Brother Laugh A Lot'

Saif Ali Khan in his latest interaction with a leading tabloid has opened up on how the arrival of his youngest son Jehangir aka Jeh has brought about a change in his elder son Taimur. The actor also talked about how having two kids in the house has been quite an experience.

Speaking about Taimur's bond with Jeh, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor said, "There is definitely a change in Taimur... he was the younger one and now he isn't anymore. He is interested in zombies and armies and he makes his brother laugh a lot and usually (with) loud things. I think we are going to have our hands full," he reveals, while quickly adding with a laugh, "I am quite frightened as to where the peace and quiet portion is going to go with two boys."

Saif Ali Khan Reveals He Wasn't Paid For Go Goa Gone; Says 'It Wasn't Meant To Be Hugely Commercial'

Saif told that tabloid that he has been enjoying the company of his actress-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their two kids especially in the last few years of the pandemic and added, "The first lockdown was like that. We are luckily very sorted people. My family is quite balanced, we have lovely children here. We can cook and listen music and read books and be okay like that also, but we much prefer our normal lives working, and balancing it ourselves."

The Bhoot Police star said that the last two years gave him a chance to spend some quality time with his family. He said, "I don't think I was over-worked to a point where I didn't know what a holiday was like, and suddenly in the lockdown I discovered what it was. I have always known. I would much rather not have a lockdown. But I mean if we look at bright side, we got some amazing family."

On being asked if it gets challenging for him and Kareena to maintain a balance between their work and managing two kids at home, Saif explained, "The important distinction there is that we don't really have to work, so we can afford to choose what we want to do, we have been doing it for a while now."

"There comes a phase in life where you want more and want better and there is not end to that. But there has be to a balance. We make sure that one of is working less and one of us is working more. And we share responsibilities and make sure we get our holidays together. It also works because Kareena really wants to be married and have a home life as well as work," the actor who recently vacayed with his family in Maldives to the tabloid.

Adipurush: 'Lankesh' Saif Ali Khan Wraps Up Shoot, Shares His Experience Of Working With Prabhas

Saif further told the daily that he and Kareena enjoy home life and added, "For both of us nothing is more important than spending time with kids and each other cooking and having what you call a family atmosphere but you need to balance that by going out there and proving something to the yourself and world in terms of your work, then you are a happier person."

Workwise, Saif Ali Khan recently wrapped up the shooting of Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush. His upcoming projects are Bunty Aur Babli 2, Vikram Vedha Hindi remake alongside Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani's Fire. A sequel to his horror comedy Bhoot Police is also in the pipeline.