Saif Ali Khan Gets Trolled For Taking COVID-19 Vaccine, Netizens Ask 'Chacha Ki Umar Hogayi Kya?'

Saif Ali Khan has become one of the biggest faces in Bollywood to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The actor was recently spotted by the paparazzi while exiting the vaccination centre in Mumbai. Dressed in khaki pants and a short blue kurta, he quickly made it to his car with his mask in his hand. The actor had his face covered with a bandhani print red scarf.

The video went viral on social media but was not received well by the netizens. Many wondered how Saif managed to get the vaccine so soon, while the officials are still aiming at people in the age group above 60. One user wrote, "But how he get Corona vaccine???? He is not above 60 and he doesn't look have any disease....then how he qualify ????"

One user wrote, "How did he get it when the elderly are still in the queue?" Another asked, "Is he 60 plus?" One comment read, "Vaccine for above 60yrs age citizens.. chacha ki umar hogi kya?￰ﾟﾘﾮ" Take a look at the video,

Some Instagram users also pointed out that the actor was not wearing a proper mask. A comment read, "What's the use of getting vaccinated and not being able to stop wearing the mask?". Another comment read, "Now he is Safe, and not Saif." Others came forward in the actor's support and praised him for taking the vaccination. "I mean...Woaaa!!", another user wrote, "Ohh ✅ correct.. senior citizens should get first?"

Saif could have chosen to get the vaccination as he has be been shooting and just welcomed a newborn baby at home. After wrapping up Bhoot Police, the actor reportedly will be taking some time off for family, especially for his second child. On the work front, he will also be seen in Adipurush and Bunty Aur Babli 2.

