Saif Ali Khan Has This Piece Of Advice For Sons Ibrahim, Taimur & Jeh If They Wish To Pursue Acting!

Over the last few years, Saif Ali Khan has been experimenting with different genres and winning hearts with his impeccable performances. He now believes in picking up films which challenge him as an actor instead of 'chasing money and film'. In a recent interview with a leading news portal, Saif opened up on the piece of advice he would like to give his sons Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh if they ever decide to become actors.

Saif said that he would advise them to contribute something to the world and to enjoy acting and playing roles. He further said that they shouldn't shy away from making mistakes and learn from big stars and great actors.

Saif Ali Khan Confirms Reuniting With Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani For Fire; 'I Play A Firefighter'

The actor was quoted as saying by indianexpress.com, "There are so many people around you - big stars and great actors, learn from all of them. Try to do good things. It's easier said than done. Make mistakes, for sure. But the bottomline is, you have to contribute something to the world we live in, and we've chosen to contribute entertainment. So make sure it's entertaining."

He further added, "I'd say just be actors. Enjoy acting and playing roles."

Saif Ali Khan has two kids, daughter Sara and son Ibrahim from his first wife Amrita Singh. While Sara Ali Khan has already stepped into the Hindi film industry, there have been various speculations doing the rounds about Ibrahim's Bollywood since a long time. Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan are parents to Taimur and Jeh.

Vikram Vedha Remake: Saif Ali Khan Opens Up On Stepping Into Madhavan's Shoes

Kareena had recently said in one of her interviews that she doesn't want Taimur and Jeh to become movie stars when they grow up. "I want both my sons to be thorough gentlemen, I want people to say they are well-brought up, kind-hearted and I will think my job is well done. I don't want them to be movie stars. I'll be happy if Tim comes and tells me I want to do something else... climb Mount Everest may be... that's his choice. I want to stand by and support my boys," Bebo had told HT Brunch.

Workwise, Saif Ali Khan has some interesting projects in the pipeline. This includes Adipurush, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Vikram Vedha remake and Bhoot Police sequel. He also recently confirmed that he is all set to reunite for Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani for Fire.