Saif Ali Khan Is Excited About Being A Father Again; Says 'I Am Happy To Welcome Another Tiny Tot'
Saif Ali Khan is currently in a happy space on the personal front. The Tandav actor is all set to welcome his second child with actress-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. The couple already has a four-year old son Taimur, who is an internet sensation. In his recent interview with GQ magazine, Saif opened up about becoming a father again, his upcoming projects and joining social media.
Saif Ali Khan On Embracing Parenthood Again With Wife Kareena Kapoor Khan
The actor told GQ magazine that he is quite excited to welcome a new member to their family. Saif was quoted as saying, "I'm excited about being a father again. I love children, I love the idea of having their warmth and happiness at home. I have older children, who I have different relationships with because they are more mature and at different stages in their lives, but I am very happy to welcome another tiny tot home before we get old."
With Respect To Work, Saif Ali Khan Has Four Big Releases Under Way
Speaking about the same, Saif told the magazine, "I feel like I'd fallen off something and was in a bit of a hole, and I have really climbed my way out of it. I've worked very hard, and I am hoping that these things give me the result that pushes me higher. At the end of this year, I want to have a nice glass of wine at the New Year, take a deep sigh and say, okay, it's gone pretty well!"
Saif Ali Khan On Making His Debut On Social Media
While Saif Ali Khan's actress-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan has been taking the internet by storm since her debut on Instagram, Saif Ali Khan is still apprehensive about joining social media. On being asked about his plans of making his social media debut, the actor said, "I don't know. Who knows? It's not something I think about. I find it too much of a distraction, and I distract myself in other ways. I read. I play the guitar. But who knows, maybe one day I will, but it is not on my agenda!"
Talking about work, Saif Ali Khan's multistarrer web series Tandav premiered on Amazon Prime last week. The actor's upcoming projects include Yash Raj Film's Bunty Aur Babli 2, Prabhas' Adipurush, Bhoot Police and the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha.
ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan And Family Provided With Police Protection Amid Tandav Row
ALSO READ: Adiprush: Saif Ali Khan To Join The Shoot Of Prabhas Starrer Post Paternity Break