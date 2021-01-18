Saif Ali Khan Is Excited About Being A Father Again; Says 'I Am Happy To Welcome Another Tiny Tot'

Saif Ali Khan On Embracing Parenthood Again With Wife Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actor told GQ magazine that he is quite excited to welcome a new member to their family. Saif was quoted as saying, "I'm excited about being a father again. I love children, I love the idea of having their warmth and happiness at home. I have older children, who I have different relationships with because they are more mature and at different stages in their lives, but I am very happy to welcome another tiny tot home before we get old."

With Respect To Work, Saif Ali Khan Has Four Big Releases Under Way

Speaking about the same, Saif told the magazine, "I feel like I'd fallen off something and was in a bit of a hole, and I have really climbed my way out of it. I've worked very hard, and I am hoping that these things give me the result that pushes me higher. At the end of this year, I want to have a nice glass of wine at the New Year, take a deep sigh and say, okay, it's gone pretty well!"

Saif Ali Khan On Making His Debut On Social Media

While Saif Ali Khan's actress-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan has been taking the internet by storm since her debut on Instagram, Saif Ali Khan is still apprehensive about joining social media. On being asked about his plans of making his social media debut, the actor said, "I don't know. Who knows? It's not something I think about. I find it too much of a distraction, and I distract myself in other ways. I read. I play the guitar. But who knows, maybe one day I will, but it is not on my agenda!"