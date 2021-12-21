Saif Ali Khan Is Not In A Rush To Work With Kareena; 'Nice To Work With Other People & Live Nicely Together'

Real life couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have starred together in many films like Tashan, Kurbaan, Omkara and Agent Vinod. Sriram Raghavan's 2012 Agent Vinod was the last movie in which Saif and Kareena shared screen space.

In his recent interaction with an entertainment portal, Saif opened up on the possibility of reuniting on screen with his actress-wife and why it would take a lot to bring both of them on board a project.

Soha Ali Khan Remembers First Time When She Held Taimur Ali Khan, Shares Unseen Pic With Him

The Bhoot Police actor told the news portal that a 'remarkable' project has to come up for him and Kareena to make adjustments at home in order to sign a film together. He further added that it would be better if they live nicely together and work with other people.

Saif was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla, "I am quite used to going away to work and coming back home to my lovely family and having a balance. One of the tough things is balancing anything. Going to work with family is something that I haven't done in a while, and I am not in a huge rush to do so it will have to be something really remarkable to make me adjust my things."

Saif Ali Khan Breaks Silence On Replacing Abhishek Bachchan In Bunty Aur Babli 2

He also talked about what kind of project would mark his and Kareena's on screen reunion and revealed, "It will have to be a director who casts us not because we are husband and wife but just as actors or cast us against type. It will require a lot of imagination from somebody - they must get it absolutely right and also think out of the box for it to be interesting for both of us. Kareena and I are both working people and I think to keep life interesting it is nice to work with other people and live nicely together."

Speaking about films, Saif has some interesting films in his kitty which include Adipurush, Vikram Vedha and Go Goa Gone sequel. Kareena Kapoor Khan on the other hand, will next be seen in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.