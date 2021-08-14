Saif Ali Khan Reveals Kareena Is More Maternal With Jeh; 'When She Had Taimur, We Was Wary Of Certain Things'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in news for her recently released book 'Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manuals For Mom-To-Be' in which she has made some candid revelations about both her pregnancies. The book also has a guest column written by her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan in which he has described how the actress was wary of certain things after giving birth to their elder son Taimur.

Saif revealed in the book that because Kareena didn't know how to pick Taimur, he was the one who carried him more, adding that she's more maternal this time around, with Jeh. The couple welcomed their second child in February earlier this year.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Saif mentioned in the book, "I have seen Kareena grow from a highly strung woman (which is good for the job) to a grounded and mature woman. And she has changed as a mother too through her two pregnancies. When she had Taimur, she was wary of certain things."

He continued, "She didn't know how to pick him up, to soothe him. I carried him more and am still very connected with him, though he is very close to his mom. With Jeh, Kareena is very different, more maternal. She holds Jeh, calms him, distracts him - she does everything she found hard the first time. It's almost like she's become another person. I suppose the lesson is to be patient with yourself."

Meanwhile, Kareena too, admitted in the book that she wasn't a perfect mom when Taimur was born. She wrote, "There is joy in messing up. I didn't know how to clean Taimur's poop or put on his diaper properly in the beginning. His pee leaked so often because his mother didn't secure his diaper perfectly. But here is some advice - mother to mother: it's about you and your comfort; do what is easy, do what works. When a mother is confident and comfortable, the baby senses it too. It's why I returned to work so quickly."

With respect to work, Saif has multiple projects in the pipeline which includes Bhoot Police, Adipurush and Vikram Vedha Hindi remake. Kareena on the other hand, will be seen in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The actress also recently announced that she is all set to venture into production with Hansal Mehta's upcoming thriller which also has Ekta Kapoor as one of the producers.