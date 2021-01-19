Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Request Paps To Not Photograph Their Baby?

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor chose to be open about their first pregnancy and didn't mind Taimur Ali Khan getting all the attention. However, for their second-born, following the footsteps of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kholi, the Bollywood couple has also decided to keep the family moments private.

Taimur Ali Khan has one the biggest following on social media despite being only four years old. Photographers have always been around Taimur and clicked his every move. Over the year, Tim Tim's parents, Saif- Kareena along with grandmother Sharmila Tagore have expressed concern over the constant attention affecting Taimur. Now, wanting to protect their second child's privacy they have chosen to lay low.

Kareena and Saif reportedly have also reached out to paparazzi with gentle requests (with gifts) to not shoot pictures of their baby. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, they have also requested their friends to refrain from visiting or sending gifts.

The portal quoted a close friend of the family as saying, "We were very pointedly told to not visit and we respected that decision. In fact, stars who complain about their children being hounded by the paps have not tried hard enough to keep them away."

"The paps are human beings. All you need to do is tell them to respect the celebrity's privacy. They will comply; Shilpa Shetty's daughter was not photographed until she wanted her to be." The source added.

Talking about their decision being inspired by Virushka, a major producer admiringly shared with the portal, "Virat is a bigger star than any Bollywood superstar. If he sets a trend, Bollywood will follow it."

Saif and Kareena are also amidst moving into their new home designed by interior designer Darshini Shah. The new house is reportedly filled with a colonial-classic style of decor. While Taimur has his own space, it also has a new nursery for the second baby. The house is reportedly more spacious with beautiful terraces, a swimming pool, outdoor areas, and open spaces that have been landscaped.

