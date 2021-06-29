Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's Unseen Wedding Picture: Ibrahim Photobombs Newlyweds' Cute Moment

We all love throwbacks, don't we? Recently, a picture from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's wedding surfaced in social media and fans can't stop gushing over it. Reason? It captures Ibrahim, Saif's son from his first marriage with Amrita Singh, in a super cute avatar.

In the viral picture, newlyweds Saif and Kareena are seen cutting a multi-tiered wedding cake. But it's little Ibrahim who steals the show with his priceless expression. We wonder what has caught his fancy! Take a look at the picture.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan fell in love on the sets of Tashan and were in a live-in relationship for five years. The lovebirds tied the knot on October 16, 2012 in a civil ceremony at Kareena's Bandra home. This was followed by a lavish dinner in Mumbai, and a Dawat-e-Walima which was hosted by Saif's actress-mother Sharmila Tagore in Delhi.

In 2016 in an interview with MissMalini.com, Kareena opened up on her wedding and said, "Saif and my wedding was really really special because there were just 100 people and I think, it was more about us. It was about us rather than everything else. It was more intimate. The beauty of it was that I wore my great grandmother-in-law's outfit, which I think is very very stunning, very very royal and very very intricate - so I think I was very lucky."

Saif and Kareena completed eight years of marital bliss last year. The couple who are already parents to four-year-old Taimur, welcomed their second son in February this year.

Workwise, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which is an adaptation of Tom Hank's cult classic Forrest Gump. Saif on the other hand, has multiple projects lined up which includes Bhoot Police, Adipurush and Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha.