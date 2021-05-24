Saif Ali Khan On Being Less Successful Than SRK, Salman & Aamir: These Guys Were Kind Of Born To Be Actors

Be it playing a romantic hero or a character with grey shades, Saif Ali Khan has always nailed every genre and delivered a commendable performance in his films. However, it's often discussed how the Chef actor's success ratio is comparatively less than the other three Khans of Bollywood- Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir.

While Saif has always mentioned about how he isn't part of any race, the Omkara star agreed with this observation in his recent interview with Film Companion. Talking about comparisons with the three Khans, Saif said that they were kind of born to be actors.

Saif told journalist and film critic Anupama Chopra, "I have to say these guys - Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir - were kind of born somehow to be actors. I think it must have been a childhood ambition. Certainly, I know it was for two of them. I don't know if it was Salman's ambition anyway but he was certainly built for it and made for the kind of success he saw."

Saif said that when it joined showbiz, it was either about being a superstar or not bothering at all. However, things have changed now.

"I joined movies at a time where you got to aim to either be a superstar or not bother. And there's a point there. It wasn't really about nuance, different kinds of characters...all that has happened now," the actor told Film Companion.

Saif said that he started experimenting with different roles because he became more interested in acting and understands it better now. Further, the actor advised everyone to be hopeful because there's no definite path to make it big.

Saif explained, "For me, films have also changed. I am being offered complex roles and parts, and it is possible to make a lucrative living that can support a fairly lovely lifestyle."

In the same interview, the Race actor also talked about his frequent collaborator Akshay Kumar with whom he shared screen space in films like Yeh Dillagi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Tashan.

Speaking about how Akshay as a co-star helped him in making it big in the film industry, Saif told Film Companion, "If I was cute and fun in a lot of movies and I did a lot of work with Akshay Kumar, who perhaps lacked at that point, cute and fun, so we made a kind of super-person and found our way in the industry. I completed him and he completed me. I think that's why we are so fond of each other till today. We realise we owe each other that, in a sense. Usually, a solo successful superstar like these guys (the Khans) don't need someone to complete them."

Coming back to Saif Ali Khan's upcoming projects, the actor will next be seen in Pawan Kriplani's horror comedy Bhoot Police and Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush alongside Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. The actor will be essaying the role of the main antagonist in this ambitious project.