Saif Ali Khan On His Paternity Break: Who Likes To Work With A Newborn At Home?

Saif Ali Khan is one celeb who has always managed to maintain a fine balance between his work and family life. While the actor is a doting father to his children Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, he is now all set to embrace fatherhood for the fourth time. Saif is currently on a paternity break from his professional commitments as his wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be delivering their second child this month. The actor recently opened up about his ongoing paternity break, stating that it is difficult to work with a newborn at home.

Saif Ali Khan also added that he was in a privileged position to be able to take a break from work to welcome his child. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor also said that if one does not take out time to spend with their children during their growing up years, that parent is making a big mistake. Talking to Elle Magazine about the same, Saif revealed, "Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home! If you don't see your children growing up, you're making a mistake. And I can take time off from work-it's a privileged position. Rather than follow a 9-to-5 routine, I live like an actor. Your dharma and approach to everything are based on your career."

Saif Ali Khan also stressed on the importance of taking a break from work for some self-care. He said that he is in an all-consuming profession and that he often needs some time to get rejuvenated and experience new things while taking a break from work. Furthermore, the actor also defined the idea of self-care for himself. Saif stated that self-care for him consists of doing good films, eating right, getting adequate sleep and being at peace mentally. The actor will be welcoming his second child with Kareena in February 2021.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan will be resuming his shoot for the film, Adipurush after his paternity break. The ambitious film will see the actor star opposite Prabhas. Apart from that, Saif will also be seen in the film Bhoot Police opposite Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

