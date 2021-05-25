Saif Ali Khan Opens Up On Taking Risks As An Actor Rather Than 'Chasing Money By Doing Love Aaj Kal 2'

Saif Ali Khan who was generally associated with lover boy roles in the 90s, left everyone stunned with his grey-shaded character in Sriram Raghavan's 2004 thriller Ek Hasina Thi. From thereon, the actor experimented with his roles and reinvented him as an actor in films like Parineeta, Being Cyrus, Omkara, Race to name a few.

Recently in an interview with Film Companion, the Chef actor opened up about what brought about that change in him. Saif said that at one point in his career, he realised that things were not really working' for him. That's when he decided to pick up films which challenge him as an actor instead of chasing money and stardom.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan On Being Less Successful Than SRK, Salman & Aamir: These Guys Were Kind Of Born To Be Actors

The Hum Tum star told the entertainment portal, "I think there came a point where I said, 'Listen, things aren't really working, so let me just enjoy it, rather than chasing money and stardom by doing Love Aaj Kal 2 or whatever. Let me do Kaalakaandi and some fun things, and reinvent."

He said that once an actor reaches a point where he is unafraid of failures and agrees to 'look terrible' because the role demands it or disappear into the character', he understands the meaning of the job and the freedom and joy that comes with it.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Mumbai Police's Quirky Awareness Post Using Her And Husband Saif Ali Khan's Name!

Saif told Film Companion, "You have to not be scared and you have to not be vain. You have to be really connected. Either that can come from a state of complete security or just that you have nothing to lose. It might have been a combination of both for me. I don't know when it happened but at some point I realised that if this career is not going to work out, let it not work out. I made interesting choices, let me be a good actor and learn."

Workwise, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Pawan Kriplani's horror comedy Bhoot Police and Om Raut's historical film Adipurush.