Saif Ali Khan Once Had Drafted A 'Pathetic Letter' Trying To Convince Kareena Kapoor To Rename Taimur

The Bollywood power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, welcomed their second baby boy on Sunday (February 21, 2021). Fans are eagerly waiting for the duo to announce the name of their second child, especially after the controversy around Taimur's name.

Taimur who is four years old now, often makes headlines for his public outing with family. However, after Kareena and Saif had unveiled his name, the family had faced some backlash as well. In an old interview, Saif had even revealed that he had considered changing his (Taimur) name.

Saif had told The Times of India in 2017, that he still may consider changing Taimur's name after he joins school or if he faces some difficulties because of the name. "I haven't told anyone about this - I thought for a second about changing his name. For a couple of weeks. And Kareena was a little against it, and she said, 'People respect you for your opinion and you can't'... So I said, yeah, but it's not about people. I don't want him to get unpopular."

Saif went on to share that one of the PR members of his team agreed with him. They also wrote a letter in an attempt to convince Kareena to change Taimur's name. However, when he read the letter, he added, "it was so pathetic, that I cancelled the idea."

Recalling the letter he added that it contained words like, "'I'm sorry', and 'I didn't want to offend' and 'I'm an idiot' (laughs), and you know, I've given in to pressure." The Tandav actor said that no matter how they wrote it, the letter sounded awful. So they decided to drop the idea.

"I thought about it, but it was for the wrong reason. If I feel that he's going to get in trouble in school, I might still change it. It's a bit late now, though. Or not. I don't know," Saif added. For the unversed, netizens were upset with Taimur's name as it was too similar to Turkish invader Timur. Saif then had denied that the name was inspired by Timur and revealed that Taimur means 'iron'.

Because of the past controversy, the couple this time have not talked about any names for their second-born yet. Kareena, in an episode of her chat show What Women Want, told Neha Dhupia that they hadn't even thought about the name. "We're like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise," said Kareena.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's Second Baby Boy Resembles Bother Taimur Ali Khan

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan Welcome A Baby Boy, Their Second Child