Saif Ali Khan Reacts To Fan's Suggestion That He Should Star In Baby's Day Out Remake With Son Taimur

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's four-year-old son Taimur is already an internet sensation and has a huge fan-following on social media. His viral pictures never fail to amaze fans. Recently when Saif appeared as a guest on 'Feet Up With The Stars', a fan suggested him to star in Baby Day's Out remake with his son Taimur.

Addressing the fan's suggestion, Saif replied that working with Taimur would be a task. He said that it would be tiring to do a film with Tim as its difficult to work with your own children.

"It would be so tiring to do a movie with Tim. He would be like, 'I don't want to shoot anymore', after a while. It's difficult to work with children, especially your own. Actually, you could do it. Maybe you could do an amazing movie together," the Omkara actor said on the show.

Earlier in one of his interviews, Saif had admitted that Taimur is more popular than him and Kareena, and said that he would like him to become an actor. "I hope he keeps it up on the Friday of his first release. I'd like him to be an actor," he had said in a chat with Bollywood Hungama.

Later in a podcast with Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny, Saif had said that Taimur would be an actor for sure.

The actor had said, "My mother's been doing films since she was 16. She worked with Satyajit Ray a lot, and did about four or five movies with him. She was his muse, and he thought of her as the ultimate female representation of his art. My sister is kind of in the movies, my wife, my ex-wife as well... So all of us. My daughter, my elder son wants to be an actor, and I think Taimur will be an actor for sure, he's entertaining us already."

Meanwhile, Saif and his actress-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed a baby boy Jeh in February this year. With respective to work, the Bollywood star has some interesting projects in the pipeline which includes Bhoot Police, Adipurush and Vikram Vedha remake.