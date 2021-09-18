Saif Ali Khan Reveals Daughter Sara's Hilarious Reaction When He Once Sang A Lullaby For Her As A Kid

Saif Ali Khan recently narrated a hilarious anecdote related to his actress-daughter Sara Ali Khan when he made an appearance on Kapil Sharma's The Kapil Sharma Show along with his co-stars Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.

On the show when Kapil revealed how he plays Baby Shark for his daughter Anayra, Saif shared his bad luck with lullabies and recalled an incident from Sara's childhood.

The actor revealed, "Main gaata tha ek gaana, summertime bolke English lullaby hai aur Sara bohot choti thi uss time pe. Usne aankh kholke bola (I used to sing a song called Summertime. It's an English lullaby. Sara was really young at that time. She opened her eyes and said), 'abba please don't sing.' Tabse I can't sing. Even the baby said don't sing."

Saif also joked how he is terrified of hosting four expensive weddings as now that he's a father to four kids. "Mujhe bohot darr lagta hai expensive shaadis se (I am very scared of expensive weddings). Mere 4 bachche hai, bohot darr lag raha hai (I have four children, I am scared)," Khan said in a jest.

On being asked how he spent time during the COVID-19 lockdown, Saif said, "First lockdown, maine French aur cooking seekhi, second lockdown mein bachcha (During the first lockdown, I learnt French and cooking. During the second lockdown, I had a baby)."

Workwise, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Om Raut's ambitious project Adipurush alongside Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. He is also pitted opposite Hrithik Roshan in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha.