      Saif Ali Khan Reveals Getting Scammed In Mumbai Property Deal; 'Gave 70% Of What I Had Earned Till That Time'

      Saif Ali Khan recently revealed that he got scammed in a property deal in Mumbai. During a conversation with his Bunty Aur Babli 2 co-star Rani Mukerji, the actor said that a few years ago, he had invested about 70% of what he'd 'earned till that time', adding that he still hasn't got that property yet.

      Saif made this revelation when Rani asked him if he ever had been scammed. The actor said, "I've been scammed myself, actually. It was all to do with property in Mumbai. So I bought something and they said 'You will have it in three years'. And I gave them lots of my money, about 70% of what I had earned till that time for this lovely big thing."

      He added, "I still haven't got it. I'm gonna get it I hope very soon but now that pandemic." When Rani asked him if it was the house Saif was staying in now, the actor denied and added, "No, no, no. It's an office space."

      Earlier, Saif, his actress-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur moved into a new abode in Bandra before the birth of their second-born Jeh.

      Meanwhile, in the same chat, Saif also recalled a strange encounter with a fan and how he got "really scared" when an unknown woman once barged into their old flat a few years ago.

      With respect to work, Saif Ali Khan's latest film Bunty Aur Babli 2 has released in theatres today. The movie also stars Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. Besides this movie, the actor has Adipurush, Vikram Vedha remake and Excel Entertainments' Fire. A sequel to Bhoot Police is also in the pipeline.

      Story first published: Friday, November 19, 2021, 11:38 [IST]
      X