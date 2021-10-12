Saif Ali Khan Reveals He Wasn't Paid For Go Goa Gone; Says 'It Wasn't Meant To Be Hugely Commercial'

Saif Ali Khan as the blonde haired Russian mafioso-turned-zombie hunter in Raj-DK's 2013 film Go Goa Gone was a complete laughter riot. Besides rave reviews, the movie was also a commercial success at the box office. But you folks would be surprised to know that the actor had forged his fee for this zombie comedy! Yes, you heard that right.

Saif made this revelation in his recent interaction with Pinkvilla wherein he revealed that he wasn't paid for this film as that was the only way it could have been made.

The actor told the news portal, "Go Goa Gone was a very indie, niche kind of a film. It was a zombie comedy and was not meant to be hugely commercial. It was just a fun idea and I didn't even get paid for that as that was the only way to make that film. Bhoot Police is a lot more commercial and has a rooted idea. I am looking forward to spinning it into a franchise." Saif's Bhoot Police co-starring Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami had a digital release in September this year.

Further, the actor revealed that it was his son Taimur who made him realize the potential of horror genre in India.

Elaborating on it, Saif explained, "Let me talk about the experience of watching Mummy. The three of us (Saif, Taimur, Kareena Kapoor) were snuggled up and Taimur wasn't that scared but scared enough to bond with us. It showed me that there is a lot of potential in the emotion of fear. It's a strong market if something gets you together with your kids."

Workwise, Saif recently wrapped up the shooting of Om Raut's mythological drama Adipurush in which he is essaying the role of the main antagonist. He is set to reunite with Excel Entertainment 20 years after Dil Chahta Hai for Fire. Further, Saif will be seen locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha. The actor also has Bunty Aur Babli 2 lined up for release.