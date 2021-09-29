Saif Ali Khan Reveals If He Is A Part Of Race 4

Saif Ali Khan as the suave Ranvir Singh in Race and Race 2 struck a chord with the audience. However, the actor was missing in the third film of this franchise as Salman Khan took over the baton from him. Unfortunately Race 3 turned out to be a major disappointment at the box office. Meanwhile, there is a strong buzz that Race 4 is in the making.

Amid this in a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, when Saif was quizzed if he is a part of Race 4, the actor denied being offered the film.

The news portal quoted him as saying, "God knows. I have stopped thinking about these things. I was wondering what can be done with Race as sequels are so difficult to come with. You should ask Ramesh Ji, if he has the plans to continue it in a different direction. I don't know if Race 4 makes.... We need to see what the script is and anyway, nobody has offered Race to me. Ramesh Ji is the best person to ask."

In the same interview, Saif also spoke about how he is looking forward to the Bhoot Police sequel. The actor shared, "I am looking forward to some meetings with the production house to find out the future they are seeing in the Bhoot Police franchise and the direction they are looking to take it in. There's a lot of potential. One can send these guys on any kind of adventure with all kinds of supernatural crazy things happening around."

"If we can nail the kid friendly space of horror comedy, (it would be amazing). I have got a small son and I am more conscious in getting that genre right. He (Taimur) liked the film too," the actor signed off.

Filmwise, Saif has some interesting projects in his kitty which includes Prabhas' Adipurush, Vikram Vedha remake alongside Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani's Fire.