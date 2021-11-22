Saif Ali Khan Reveals Taimur Asked If His Conman Role In Bunty Aur Babli 2 Killed People?

Saif Ali Khan was recently seen in the Bunty Aur Babli 2 replacing Abhishek Bachchan's role from the original film as Bunty. While fans have enjoyed the film, most have been curious about what Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur had to say about the character of a con man.

Saif recently opened up about Taimur's reaction to the film. The dotting father said that Taimur understands the roles his father plays and understands the difference between heroes and villains.

"I'm not just a villain or hero, so he says, 'Why are you good in this movie, do you kill people in this movie, do you con people, what do you do in this movie?' So, I'm like, 'Well, this is a cute role, he's a good guy and doesn't kill anyone; he's a bit of a con'," Saif told Pinkvilla.

Saif added that Taimur also asked his father what does 'con' mean. "So, he's constantly hearing something or the other from what I'm doing. I think he has understood it's all a drama."

The star also opened up about taking on Abhishek Bachchan's role and said that as long as there's no bad blood between him and Bachchan, he does not have any issue in stepping into his shoes.

The Yash Raj Films' comedy was released in cinema halls on Friday (November 19). Apart from Saif Ali Khan, the film also stars Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in leading roles. The film fared slightly better in bigger cities with 10-15% collections as the film was released on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

It reportedly minted around Rs 2.75 crore nett on the first day of its release.