Saif Ali Khan’s Son Ibrahim Ali Khan Parties With Sohail Khan’s Son Nirvan Khan; See Pics

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan is truly one of the most popular star kids on the block. From being captured by the paparazzi on his various public appearances to enjoying his vacations with sister Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim manages to stay in the spotlight through one way or the other. Recently, he was spotted having a fun time with Sohail Khan's son, Nirvan Khan.

For the unversed, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Nirvan Khan share an extremely close bond and are often spotted hanging out together or playing a cricket match together. The pictures from their recent outing were shared by their friend Orhan Awatramani. The two can be seen posing for some pictures with their other friends and binging on some snacks. Talking about the pictures, Ibrahim can be seen sporting a black t-shirt with blue denim while Nirvan can be seen donning a black t-shirt with a blue denim jacket. Take a look at some of the pictures.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Ali Khan has been known for flaunting his impressive acting skills through his earlier hilarious Tik Tok videos. This also led many to believe that Saif Ali Khan's son may soon follow his sister Sara Ali Khan's footstep and make his debut in Bollywood. Sara spoke about this last year with Bollywood Hungama and revealed, "He has not even gone to college as yet. And I think acting is a while away. It's definitely something he is interested in, something he is passionate about. And he's gonna study in LA and he's gonna study film in LA, and if he wants to do something he'll do it. There's a lot of hard work, as we all know, that goes into it, a lot of prep that goes into it. But at his age, before even going to college, just the desire is enough right now and then, he'll work towards it. And if he works towards it and people like what he does, then sure. It's a dream right now, making it a reality is on him." Talking about, Nirvan Khan, the viewers got to see his close bond with his parents Sohail and Seema Khan on the Netflix show, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.

