Saif Ali Khan Says Despite Working Hard, He Found Himself In Mental And Professional Ditch

Currently, Saif Ali Khan is one of the most busiest actors of B-town. The actor has multiple projects in his kitty and 2021 is going to be an exciting year for him. Presently, Saif is gearing up for the release of his upcoming web series Tandav, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, which has an ensemble cast, including Dimple Kapadia, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Kritika Kamra, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Anup Soni and Dino Morea.

In his recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, Saif revealed that he's thankful for the work that he has been getting, otherwise he would have been in a 'mental and professional ditch'.

Saif said that despite working hard, he found himself in a ditch. He further added, "I was in a bit of a ditch, mentally and professionally. I managed to get out of that. It is like climbing a mountain. I feel like I am on base camp 1 and we have made progress but there is a long way to go. The ropes are set, the boots are tied, and we have got our sights on the hill and we are climbing."

Speaking about his yet another upcoming release Bhoot Police, Saif said that he's super excited about the film, and revealed that 80% of the film's shoot has been completed.

Unfazed by competition and his contemporaries, Saif is content with his work and place in the industry. "It is a nice place to be. It has not been particularly easy. The work has been fab, a lot of people have been super supportive and it's nice. Because it is the only thing that has gotten me out of that feeling. Just by working hard and choosing the right scripts. People have also supported me by offering me those parts," concluded Saif.

Coming back to Tandav, it will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 15, 2021.

