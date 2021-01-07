Saif Ali Khan Says Laal Kaptaan's Drastic Failure Was Like A 'Mini Death In The Family'

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who's in the last leg of promotions for his upcoming web series Tandav, spoke about his films' failure, wherein he had put in a lot of efforts. Speaking particularly about the commercial failure of Laal Kaptaan, wherein he played the role of a Naga Sadhu, Saif said that it was like a mini death in the family.

"I worked so hard on Laal Kaptaan. Every film has become a baby of ours. And Laal Kaptaan was crazy, because there was so much makeup time, and we travelled and we did things that you can't do, unless you love a film. Also that acting experience of playing a Naga sadhu, with five kilos of hair and makeup, it changes you. And even if the film doesn't run, very sad, like a mini death in the family. We move on after a while," said Saif, while speaking to Bollywood Hungama.

However, Saif didn't regret doing films like Laal Kaptaan and Kaalakaandi, but said that he learnt his lesson after the failure of Chef. "Chef might not have run, but maybe I'll learn what not to do," added the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor.

While some of his last films failed to shine among the audiences, Saif's upcoming projects looks every bit interesting. The actor will be seen in Pavan Kripalani's Bhoot Police alongside Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. Apart from it, he will also be seen in YRF's Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh, and Om Raut's Adipurush alongside Prabhas.

Coming back to Tandav, the film will stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 15, 2021.

