Saif Ali Khan Says Trolls' Comments Spoil His Mood; Reveals How Kareena Kapoor Khan Calms Him Down

If there's one actress who has received hate constantly in the last few months, it's Kareena Kapoor Khan. When Kareena revealed the name of her second child, many netizens attacked her with nasty comments. However, Kareena didn't pay any attention to them, and she put all her focus on raising her two beautiful sons.

Kareena's actor-husband Saif Ali Khan who's busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Bhoot Police, revealed to an entertainment portal that Kareena helped him to avoid trolls and their negative comments.

Saif Ali Khan told Bollywood Bubble, "I don't read (troll comments). I am off it and it is really cool. Because it also helps me focus. It can get addictive, you know. I can google myself and start checking out what I said when and then I read something I don't like and it spoils my mood. My wife told me, 'you know what just stop doing it'. I had stopped for a while and I really started saying what do I do."

Kareena Kapoor Khan Dons Bikini As She Chills In Maldives!

Speaking about social media toxicity, Saif said, "There is something about social media which is so dangerous. There is so much anonymity you don't know who is talking to whom. So people throw a lot of violence around and stuff like that. So it can get a little wrong."

Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares An Adorable Picture Of Her Toddler Jeh's Naptime

Well, Saif is not the only celebrity who feels like this. Earlier, many celebrities spoke about the same and slammed the culture of trolling which is rapidly increasing on social media.

On a related note, Bhoot Police is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17, 2021. Apart from Saif, the film also casts Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles.