Saif Ali Khan's Sister Saba Shares Throwback Picture Of Taimur Dressed In Blue Shirt Gifted By Her!

Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan Pataudi shared a throwback picture of her nephew Taimur Ali Khan on Instagram and wrote that she loves spoiling kids of her family. In the picture, Taimur is seen dressed in a blue shirt gifted by Saba and needless to mention he is looking so adorable.

Saba captioned the picture as, "My Jaaaaaaan!! Tim. Dressed in blue shirt gifted by buajaan.. that's me! I love spoiling the kids! And I love seeing them dressed in it more! 💓"

Reacting to Saba's post, a netizen wrote, "Your love for Sara, Iggy and tim ❤."

Another netizen commented on her post, "Tim is the darling of the entire universe.. May Allah bless him hamesha."

Netizens were delighted to see Taimur's throwback picture and showered love on him via comments section. Having said that, it's not the first time when Saba has shared a throwback picture of Taimur on her Instagram page. Her Instagram page is filled with childhood pictures of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan.

In fact, when a netizen had asked whom among all her nephews and nieces she loves the most, she had said that she loves all of them dearly.

Saif and Kareena's first child Taimur Ali Khan was born on December 20, 2016. He is one of the most loved B-town kids, and no matter what he wears or does, his pictures/videos always leave netizens in awe of him.