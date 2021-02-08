Saif Ali Khan's Sister Wonders If Ibrahim Will Follow In His Granddad's Footsteps & Play Cricket For India

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is a born star and the latter's social media feed is a proof to this. From dropping drool-worthy pictures of himself to getting goofy with his actress-sister Sara Ali Khan, the star kid never fails to grab eyeballs.

Ibrahim often gets papped post his cricket net practice. Recently, his aunt and Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan took to her Instagram page to share a throwback picture of her nephew Ibrahim playing cricket. She also asked fans if they think the young lad will follow in his late grandfather and former Indian captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's footsteps.

Saba's caption for the picture read, "Definitely...a FOUR!!! Ibrahim Ali Khan Do you think he'll follow in his grandfather's footsteps,and play cricket for #teamindia 😎 YES/NO...? Tell me in the comments below."

See her post.

Last year, in an interview, Saif had opened up about Ibrahim's inclination towards acting and said that he won't mind if his son chooses to be an actor. "Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting. And why not? I'd like all my children to be in this profession. It is the best place to work in. I remember at 17-18 I was a mess. Acting saved me from self-destruction. Having the job, the sense of identity it has given me and the job satisfaction and the enjoyment it has given me are more than I could ask for," the Tandav actor was quoted as saying.

In another chat with a leading tabloid, Saif had called Ibrahim a 'good-looking' kid who makes him proud, and added that the youngster should stay away from social media because he wants him to make the same impact as Hrithik Roshan did with his debut film Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai.

Well, only time will tell if Ibrahim chooses to be in front of the camera or pick up the bat!

