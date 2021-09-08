Saif Ali Khan Talks About The Horror-Comedy Genre In Bollywood, Says It Might Get 'Overexposed'

Saif Ali Khan is all geared up for his horror-comedy film Bhoot Police to release on September 10 on the OTT streaming platform Disney Hotstar Multiplex. Over time, Bollywood has seen some entertaining horror-comedy films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Stree and Roohi strike a chord with the audience. Saif who is all set to explore this genre spoke about it at length. He weighed in on the pros and cons of the horror-comedy genre at large.

Speaking to IANS about the same, Saif Ali Khan said, "I think it is in danger of getting overexposed and you have to find a way to make it different. Also, I think a lot of the situations tend to be similar and we have to put our minds to it now and come up with a different looking and feeling ghost. But one film has started to look a little bit like another because I think the ghost is looking the same. That is a great cause of concern and I think we all need to wake up to that. I think we made an effort in our film to be different in that sense."

However, Saif Ali Khan added that horror-comedy films belong to a genre that will always be liked by people of all age groups. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor further said, "I think there is something nice about being scared and not so scared and mixing that up with a good laugh. That extreme of emotion is something that people enjoy. Sometimes opposites become quite interesting."

Talking about Bhoot Police, the makers recently preponed the release date of the movie from September 17 to September 10. The social media handle of Disney+ Hotstar stated, "Good news for your weekend! Bad news for Bhoots. Bhoot Police is releasing 7 days early! Streaming from 10th September."

The movie is helmed by Pavan Kirpalani who has earlier helmed films like Phobia and Ragini MMS. It also stars Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. The movie has been bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani, Jaya Taurani and Akshai Puri. The trailer of the film was also well-received by the audience.