Saina Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

On one side, the team of Saina featuring Parineeti Chopra in the lead role is elated that the film has been garnering positive response from the critics as well as the moviegoers, while on the other side, they're quite worried that the film has been leaked online on many notorious sites for free download. Yes, you read it right. Just like other films, which released recently in theatres, Saina also became the victim of piracy. For the unversed, Amole Gupte's Saina hit the theatres today (March 26, 2021).

The full movie is currently available on notorious sites, and that too in high definition quality so that any viewer can download the movie and watch it at home. This might affect the business of the film, considering the current situation of states like Maharashtra, because the number of COVID-19 positive cases are rising every day.

Meanwhile, Parineeti is elated with critics' reaction to Saina, and thanked them for showering love on the film. She tweeted, "Never had any movie of mine reviewed like this before ... this is crazy .. Team #Saina thanks you respected critics .. we are so grateful."

ALSO READ: Netizens Unhappy With Parineeti Chopra's Statement 'I Wish I Could Erase The Time I Was Hugely Overweight'

In fact, many celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, Riteish Deshmukh, etc., wished good luck to the Ishaqzaade actress for Saina release.

ALSO READ: Saina Twitter Review: Netizens Share Their Verdict On The Parineeti Chopra Starrer