Saina Teaser: Parineeti Chopra Serves An Inspiring Story As Ace Shuttler Saina Nehwal

Ever since it was announced that Parineeti Chopra would be playing the role of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal on screen in her biopic, fans were eagerly waiting to see what the actress would be 'serving' them in reel. Well, the wait is finally over as the makers of Saina have unveiled the much anticipated teaser of the film today (March 4, 2021).

The teaser begins with Parineeti's character Saina pointing out how half of the Indian population comprises of females who are married off at the age of 18 with nothing left to their life story. However, she further adds, "Lekin mere saath aisa nahi hua, karchi-tawe ke badle mein pakdi maine talwar." This is followed by visuals of how the young girl toiled hard to become Saina Nehwal that we know of today.

From the physical aspects like the mole on Saina's face to her signature hairstyle, Parineeti is a spitting image of the ace shuttler in her biopic. The actress shared the teaser on her Twitter page and wrote, "SAINA 🏸 - TEASER TRAILER COMING OUT SOON!"

Watch the video.

Directed by Amol Gupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jairaj and Rasesh Shah, Parineeti Chopra starrer Saina also stars Manav Kaul as Saina's coach Pullela Gopichand. The sports biopic is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 26, 2021, and will lock horns with Rana Daggubati-Pulkit Samrat's Haathi Mere Saathi at the box office.

