Saina Twitter Review: Netizens Share Their Verdict On The Parineeti Chopra Starrer

Finally, the D-day for Parineeti Chopra has arrived, as one of her most anticipated films Saina has hit the theatres today (March 26), and we're here with the Twitter review. Early movie-goers who have already watched the film have shared their verdict on the film, and it will surely help you decide whether the movie is worth your money or not.

Directed by Amole Gupte, Saina is based on the life of Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal played by Parineeti Chopra. The film also features Manav Kaul, Eshan Naqvi, Meghna Malik, Subhrajyoti Barat and others in key roles. While many know the professional achievements of Saina Nehwal, very few people know her journey and her struggle. With the film release, people will know about Saina's personal and professional life equations.

Coming back to its Twitter review, have a look at netizens' reactions...

Bollywood Buzz @CricBollyBuzz: @ParineetiChopra delivers a stellar and inspiring performance based on the story of ace shuttler @NSaina. Rating: 4/5.

Pankaj Pandey @ZhakkasBolly: #Saina is inspiring and excellent film. @ParineetiChopra has done great job in the film. Performance of #manavkaul and direction of #Amolegupte is also good. Rating - 3.5 star.

KaulTheKing @kaultheking: Totally disaster #Saina #SainaNehwal with so much money @TSeries can't even shoot in Hyderabad and has shot badminton courts at Vasai, Virar, Thane, Mulund and how this will connect with people who follow @NSaina for years.

Nirali Kanabar @NiraliKanabar7: Watched #Saina! This is one of @ParineetiChopra's best films. @NSaina is truly an inspiration.

Sumit Kadel @Sumitkadel: #SainaReview - 1 star. This film script & dialogues were suitable for a wrestling film but at the last moment i guess makers changed the sport & made a biopic on a badminton player . Is film ka ek hi dhey hai, audience ko maar dena. Watch at your own risk. #Saina

Rahul ( RV ) @RahulVerma4860: #Saina - MARVELLOUS! High on emotions and desire , this @ParineetiChopra starrer is actually a best film from Bollywood in the last 1 year . Deals with the topsy turvy life of Nehwal with its simple yet interesting life story , good screenplay and excellent direction. ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Going by the review, one can assume that Parineeti has managed to impress some of the audiences, but failed to woo them all with her act in Saina. It is yet to be seen how the film performs at the box office.

