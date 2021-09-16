Saira Banu Decides To Deactivate Dilip Kumar's Twitter Account, Thanks Fans For Support Through The Years

The late actor Dilip Kumar was active on social media and towards the final days, his family friend Faisal Farooqui and wife Saira Banu often shared health updates on the micro-blogging app. However, now with the consent of Saira Banu Farooqui has revealed that the account will be deactivated.

Sharing a picture of the late iconic actor, Faisal wrote in the latest tweet, 'After much discussion and deliberation and with the consent of Saira Banu ji, I hv decided to close this twitter account of beloved Dilip Kumar Saab. Thank you for your continuous love and support. -Faisal Farooqui'

Dilip Kumar was 98 when he succumbed to age-related health problems earlier this year. The legendary actor passed away at a Mumbai hospital in the early hours of July 7, 2021.

-Faisal Farooqui pic.twitter.com/NAabHe1DZu — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 15, 2021

While talking about taking care of husband Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu told ETimes, she said, "It is out of love and not duress that I look after Dilip saab. I am not looking for praises to be called a devoted wife. Just to touch him and cuddle him is the world's best thing that's happening to me. I adore him and he is my breath itself."

Recently, Saira Banu was also admitted to Hinduja Hospital after reportedly suffering from a minor heart attack. According to eminent cardiologist Dr Nitin S. Gokhale, the left ventricle in her heart had stopped functioning and led to ingress of water in her heart and lungs."

A few days later she was discharged from the hospital and is currently resting at home. Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu tied the knot in 1966. Prior to getting married, the two also worked together in films like Bairaag, Duniya, Gopi and Sagina.