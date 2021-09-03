Saira Banu Diagnosed With Acute Coronary Syndrome, Also Suffering From Depression Reveals Doctor

The late Dilip Kumar's wife and veteran actress Saira Banu is currently admitted to the ICU Wing of the Hinduja Hospital. The latest update surrounding her health suggests that she has been diagnosed with the coronary syndrome. Not only that, but her doctors have also revealed that she has been suffering from depression.

One of the doctors treating Saira Banu has told PTI that they are now keen to perform an angiogram on her, looking at her condition but that the actress has been refusing for the same. The doctor said, "Yesterday, her cardiac tests happened and she has been diagnosed with the acute coronary syndrome. Once she gives her consent, doctors can perform an angiography."

Apart from this, the 77-year-old actress' doctor also revealed that she has been suffering from depression after the demise of her husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar. He further added stating, "She doesn't sleep much. She wants to go home." Reportedly, Saira Banu is expected to be discharged soon and moved to a room from the ICU. Dilip Kumar had passed away on July 7 this year at the age of 98.

Earlier on Wednesday (September 1), Dr Nitin Gokhale revealed to ETimes stating, the left ventricle in Saira Banu's heart had stopped functioning and led to ingress of water in her heart and lungs. The publication quoted the doctor to be saying, "The problem has been controlled for now and she is medically much better now. We shall shift her out of the ICU tomorrow (Thursday) and then decide further measures."

Reportedly, the actress is also expected to undergo angioplasty soon. A source close to Saira Banu had also revealed to the publication stating, "We are not in a hurry to go in for the angiography. We will decide in 4 or 5 days." The Victoria 203 actress' family friend Faisal Farooqui also revealed to a publication that she was under a lot of stress post her husband and actor Dilip Kumar's demise. He was quoted to be saying, "Dilip Saab Ki death Ke Baad she suffered a lot of stress, and that has also added to her health struggle. Currently, she is in the ICU but overall is stable. She has been advised to rest with other tests and investigation pending."

