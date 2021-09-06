    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Saira Banu Discharged From Hospital, Family Friend Says She Is Back Home Resting

      By
      |

      Veteran actor Saira Banu has returned home after being discharged from a hospital here, close family friend Faisal Farooqui said on Sunday.

      saira banu

      The 77-year-old Padosan actor, who lost her husband Dilip Kumar in July, was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, in Khar on August 28 following breathlessness, high blood pressure and high sugar.

      "Saira ji is doing well. She’s discharged and is back home. Resting. Thank you for your prayers," Farooqui told PTI.

      Saira Banu Diagnosed With Acute Coronary Syndrome, Also Suffering From Depression Reveals DoctorSaira Banu Diagnosed With Acute Coronary Syndrome, Also Suffering From Depression Reveals Doctor

      On Thursday, a hospital doctor had said that Saira Banu has been diagnosed with a heart problem -- acute coronary syndrome.

      Saira Banu's husband and screen icon Dilip Kumar died on July 7 at the age of 98 after a long ailment. The couple, who acted together in several films, including Sagina and Gopi, got married in 1966.

      Saira Banu Health Update: Veteran Actress Had Suffered Left Ventricle Failure; To Undergo Angioplasty SoonSaira Banu Health Update: Veteran Actress Had Suffered Left Ventricle Failure; To Undergo Angioplasty Soon

      Saira Banu made her acting debut opposite Shammi Kapoor in the 1961 film Junglee and went on to appear in movies such as Bluff Master, Jhuk Gaya Aasman, Aayi Milan Ki Bela, Pyar Mohabbat, Victoria No. 203, Aadmi Aur Insaan, Resham Ki Dori, Shagird and Diwana.

      Comments
      Read more about: saira banu dilip kumar
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X